Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Position by $54.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.68. About 174,225 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 75.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 380,700 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 225,662 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIA: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $427.27M for 11.24 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hulu hits added to Delta in-flight entertainment – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corp. (CBS) announces strategic partnership with PatMa Productions and ownership stake – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 540,802 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 28,537 shares. Hilton Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,085 shares. Somerset invested in 21,544 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Axa stated it has 0.19% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,860 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.58% or 129,074 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,505 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership has 0.32% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 4,685 shares. Allstate stated it has 10,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,289 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 665,653 shares to 939,053 shares, valued at $40.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 454,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.07M shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 40,366 shares. 28,067 were accumulated by Headinvest Limited. Vontobel Asset Management Inc reported 168,337 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 91,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pictet Asset Management Limited has 2.93 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.24M shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 14,504 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Co has invested 1.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vanguard Group has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baxter Bros reported 8,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,197 shares to 30,855 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab Inc. (ECL) CEO Doug Baker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.