Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Holder Westchester Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Argent Trust Company Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding as Share Price Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 1.96M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS); 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 11/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a high school in Palmdale (near Los Angeles, California) for reports of an…; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 16,707 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 20,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $277.9. About 612,750 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS And Viacom Finally Announce A Merger Deal – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) option implied volatility low into reports Apple (AAPL) allocates over $6B for original TV shows and movies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares to 485,979 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Palisade Llc Nj reported 56,315 shares stake. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 76,859 shares. Ci Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 128,808 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 82,990 are held by Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability Company. Institute For Wealth Limited reported 0.19% stake. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Prudential has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 316,989 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated reported 289,920 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 256 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,988 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc reported 51,403 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 34,221 shares. Partner Limited Partnership invested in 5,630 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Horrell Inc has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 300 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 15,896 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 975 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thomas White Limited invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 19,663 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 6,268 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 2.14 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company reported 870 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.12 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VT) by 8,303 shares to 11,947 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ITOT).