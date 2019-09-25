Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose While Raffles Associates LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose, Td Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $12.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1084.48. About 112,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 1.54M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +24 PTS AFTER +23 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 20/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a nuclear energy program grabbed headlines last week after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told CBS News that if Iran were to build a nuclear bomb, so would Saudi Arabia; 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 24,795 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $88.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 481 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qs Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Boston Advisors Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 485 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 31,631 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 15,697 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Whittier Trust accumulated 9 shares. Yorktown Management & Research accumulated 300 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 20,162 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 195,179 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.01% or 199 shares. 2,160 are held by Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Ltd invested in 10,859 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 1,002 shares. Meyer Handelman Com stated it has 121,678 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 11,424 are held by Of Vermont. Bessemer accumulated 1,383 shares. Virginia-based Davenport And Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.14 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. 182,450 are owned by Reaves W H & Inc. Csat Advisory LP reported 5,495 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.2% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Ibis Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 40,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.24% or 112,230 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Texas State Bank Tx holds 0.36% or 4,337 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).