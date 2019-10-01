Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose While Financial Counselors Upped by $1.20 Million Its Holding; Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $354,816; Market Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 968,071 shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 24,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 181,220 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, up from 156,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 2.72M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 17/05/2018 – CBS Loses Bid to Block Redstone Family Control (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 03/05/2018 – Denver CBS: One Person Shot At Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall; Suspect In Custody

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,444 shares to 40,867 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,014 shares to 89,160 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 79,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).