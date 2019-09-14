Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose While Raffles Associates LP Boosted Holding; Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $6.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is down 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Nickelodeon to launch SlimeFest Music Festival in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 26/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +8.2 PTS AFTER +9.5 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 29/05/2018 – NAI: CBS ACTIONS NOT IN RESPONSE TO ‘GENIUNE THREAT’; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY BYLAW CHANGES ARE `INEQUITABLE’ AND UNLAWFUL; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 91.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 29,943 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 2,652 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549,000, down from 32,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cs Mckee LP owns 116,705 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Investment Management Company has 0.45% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 23,127 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 205,713 shares stake. Bowen Hanes Communications Inc holds 0.03% or 14,180 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.06% or 447,188 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 2.58 million are owned by Shapiro Cap Limited Company. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 53,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Circle Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guyasuta Advsr holds 10,825 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 4.91 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga" published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Top executives fare well financially in CBS-Viacom merger – L.A. Biz" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire" published on September 05, 2019

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Should Visa Worry About Apple's New Credit Card? – Motley Fool" on September 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary's Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada" published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com" on August 22, 2019.