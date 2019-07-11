Cbs New (CBS) Stake Held by Hourglass Capital Llc; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Cut Lowe’s (LOW) Stake as Share Value Rose

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.91. About 1.26 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 421,512 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS); 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 26/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: CBS Special Report on air right now – BILL COSBY found GUILTY; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.55B for 12.98 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).