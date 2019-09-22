Cbs New (CBS) Shares Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Raised Holding; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Lowered Position by $411,775 as Market Value Rose

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 8.19M shares traded or 118.14% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN CONSUMER SPENDING +0.7 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 22/05/2018 – CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 16/05/2018 – Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow morning on Redstone-Moonves feud; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Press Lawsuit Over Redstone’s Pay (Correct); 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust analyzed 2,275 shares as the company's stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,531 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 16,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $54.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 7.65 million shares traded or 556.51% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community And Inv Company holds 187,688 shares. Gfs Advsrs Llc invested in 4,590 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Da Davidson Co invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amp Invsts holds 0.08% or 301,369 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors holds 0.38% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 38,791 shares. 90 are held by Valley National Advisers. Goodnow Investment Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Cwh Cap Mgmt has invested 2.36% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Finance Counselors reported 0.37% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Ww owns 13,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,973 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,890 shares. 127,742 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 9,800 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87M for 15.31 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,917 shares to 25,161 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

