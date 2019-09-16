Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $5.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Position by $422,940

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 107,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 323,267 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, up from 215,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 4.54M shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 06/03/2018 – Variety: John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series `$1′; 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 17/05/2018 – Delaware Judge Denies CBS Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Redstone Family – Court Ruling; 21/03/2018 – WKRG: CBS EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance pictures of bombing person of interest; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 330,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.32 million, down from 334,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 12.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,660 shares to 447,131 shares, valued at $49.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Invsts holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,530 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Company holds 371,230 shares. Planning Advsr holds 2.34% or 59,591 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Opus Invest Mngmt. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 167,498 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,215 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal has 4.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested in 2.94% or 77,239 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.72M shares. Bender Robert Assoc reported 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Ut invested in 158,723 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Vantage Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 77,403 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterprises Inc accumulated 56,700 shares. Dudley & Shanley Incorporated accumulated 1.69% or 52,164 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 141,057 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 623,190 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.13% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 25,255 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,085 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.60M shares or 0.14% of the stock. 20,662 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Dowling And Yahnke Limited holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 7,626 shares. New York-based General Investors Com has invested 1.38% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oppenheimer Inc has 21,910 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt invested in 1.3% or 133,807 shares. 619,056 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock.

