Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose; As Vicor (VICR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 24,602 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 136,105 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 111,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 1.96 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 151,980 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares to 114,423 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.74% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). B Riley Wealth Incorporated has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,058 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 55 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Tru holds 74 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 6,218 shares. 557,723 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 4,302 are held by Csat Advisory Lp. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 351 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has 52,577 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal holds 0.04% or 838,094 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,431 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..