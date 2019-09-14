Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Boosted Its Position; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding by $628,404

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Places ‘BBB’ Rating On CBS Corp. On CreditWatch Neg; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 270,303 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, up from 255,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 5,014 shares to 174,056 shares, valued at $39.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 10,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,890 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv has 1.92M shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 276,067 shares. Van Strum Towne stated it has 8,108 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 2.80M shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advantage Inc owns 1,752 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Grimes And reported 0.77% stake. Bankshares Of Stockton stated it has 55,337 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 15,800 shares. Wheatland Advsrs holds 12,888 shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 23,622 shares. Communications Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 7,932 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts owns 4.05M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

