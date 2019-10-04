Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Rose While Springowl Associates Lowered Position by $490,000; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised by $13.30 Million Its Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 100,690 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 2.82M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $505.45 million for 7.28 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

