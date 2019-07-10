Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Declined While Baupost Group Boosted by $281.76 Million Its Holding; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder White Pine Investment Co Lifted Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 1.87 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – IN TOTAL, FLIGHT HAD 144 CUSTOMERS AND FIVE SOUTHWEST CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 235.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.54 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.00 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability owns 40,226 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 9,164 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 271,871 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Castleark Management Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 40,840 shares. 7,500 were reported by Fire Grp Incorporated. 279,471 were accumulated by Hightower Llc. Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 230 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru Co. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.23% or 34,841 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory reported 0.06% stake. Citadel Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 422,140 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prns Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 675,419 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Raises Dividend by 12.5%, Approves $2B Buyback – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Consider Buying Southwest Airlines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management accumulated 0% or 270 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,562 shares. 217 were reported by First Fincl Corporation In. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com reported 5,871 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 14,003 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Art Advsr Ltd Co holds 132,900 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 6,505 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Llc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability reported 26,300 shares. 490,382 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,798 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 69,255 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 21,932 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Roku Stock Price Is Too High for a Nervous Market – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.