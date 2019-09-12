Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose While Raffles Associates LP Has Increased Its Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut by $300,989 Its Stake

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 5.89M shares traded or 75.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NAI’S VOTING INTEREST FROM APPROXIMATELY 79% TO APPROXIMATELY 20%; 09/04/2018 – CBS New York: BREAKING: Shola Olatoye Stepping Down As NYCHA Chief, Sources Tell CBS2; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 25/05/2018 – CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: CBS This Morning: Expert warns of “terrifying” potential of digitally-altered video; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER SPENDING +3.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca analyzed 1,781 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,448 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 9,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $117.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dt Invest Prtnrs Llc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Capital Advsrs holds 2.09% or 43,770 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 19,683 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,554 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilltop invested in 0.41% or 11,508 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 1,375 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 115,300 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Smith Salley Associates reported 53,899 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Tru reported 9,538 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 32,535 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.17M shares. Cadinha Communications Lc invested in 16,676 shares. Cls Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,972 shares to 13,476 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019