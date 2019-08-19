Cbs New (CBS) Position Raised by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc; Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $6.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 462,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.57 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 134,267 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – NAI:CBS `CAN’T WISH AWAY’ REALITY THAT CBS HAS CONTROLLING HLDR; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 13/03/2018 – Music Stars Honor Elton John on the Rockin’ Tribute “Elton John: l’m Still Standing–A GRAMMY® Salute,” to Be Broadcast Tuesday, April 10 on CBS; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACED CBS CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TELLS CBS NETWORK; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s National Amusements Moves to Amend CBS Bylaws; 26/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +8.2 PTS AFTER +9.5 PTS IN MARCH – CBS

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 440,670 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.11% or 476,800 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 5.14M shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 610 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 80,764 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 162,582 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tompkins Fincl has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amp has 5.92M shares. Motco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 38,582 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 14.43 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 484 shares. Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Finance Svcs Corporation invested in 4,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan unveils Houston Ship Channel enhancement projects – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research Inc has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 37 shares. Federated Pa invested in 162,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd invested in 0.06% or 13,917 shares. Asset Management Group Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1.25 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Com owns 8,994 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 2,721 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 28,551 shares. Letko Brosseau & holds 0.84% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 1.78 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 8,099 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 17,911 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 25,416 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 577,705 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $203.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 123,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).