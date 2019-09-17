Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose While Raffles Associates LP Has Increased by $490,000 Its Holding; As Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Shares Declined, Walthausen & Company Has Cut Position

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 4.12 million shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Variety: `Madam Secretary’ Showrunner Barbara Hall Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Redstone Calls CBS Action ‘Egregiously Overboard’; 19/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Proceed With Suit Over Bonuses (Correct); 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 03/05/2018 – Denver CBS: One Person Shot At Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall; Suspect In Custody

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 48,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 64,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 344,318 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 15,660 shares to 130,960 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.84 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanderson Farms updates on DOJ investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Q1 Earnings Likely to Fall: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 11,186 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Advsrs Asset Management owns 1,321 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 56,026 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd holds 74,715 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc accumulated 29,328 shares or 0.1% of the stock. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 540 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 10,633 shares. 60,228 are held by Invesco. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 53 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates holds 301,241 shares. Washington Cap Management reported 2.36% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 158 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 1.44% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Springowl Limited has invested 2.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 682,457 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Sumitomo Life reported 0.17% stake. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Co holds 19,663 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 22,630 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Manhattan reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 480 shares.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.