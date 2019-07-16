Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Declined While Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lifted Its Stake; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $4.16 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 43,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,618 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, up from 67,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 22,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,751 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 253,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 1.34 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 19/04/2018 – CBS INVESTORS CAN PROCEED IN SUIT OVER REDSTONE’S BONUSES, PAY; 09/04/2018 – CBS CDS Widens 6 Bps; 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 11/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO AIR ’60 MINUTES’ DANIELS PIECE MARCH 18:BUZZFEED; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Phillips Chemical reportedly makes $15B acquisition bid – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers reported 0.01% stake. Payden And Rygel invested in 1.49% or 214,260 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc reported 3,362 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fincl Advisory has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,041 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd owns 6,348 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 18,747 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,228 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.01% or 3,283 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc stated it has 3,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,328 are owned by Old Natl Bancshares In. Citadel Limited owns 503,190 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,970 shares to 31,556 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,209 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,154 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $100.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 27,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,353 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 0% or 1,750 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 14,137 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 67,639 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lc reported 4.78M shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50,990 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 908 shares. 330 were reported by Citigroup. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 268,650 shares. 1.27 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg. Bragg Finance Advsrs has 0.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 17,189 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oakbrook Limited Liability Company reported 38,290 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1,697 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited. Community Tru Investment Com has invested 1.1% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.