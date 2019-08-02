Cbs New (CBS) Market Valuation Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Raised Stake by $542,756; Brookfield Asset Management Increases Holding in Ventas (VTR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 58,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 47,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 151,442 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER SPENDING +3.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 15/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Escalates Its Fight With Redstones; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WILL BRING ALL ACCESS TO AUSTRALIA BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.5 PTS AFTER +10.9 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 81.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.16M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 218,440 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 81,800 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $260.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 354,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 13.