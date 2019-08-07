Cbs New (CBS) Market Valuation Rose While A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted by $3.53 Million Its Holding; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Stake

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 21,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 129.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 132,900 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.37M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/03/2018 – Variety: John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series `$1′; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted to Strip Redstone Holding Company of Voting Control; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID; 22/05/2018 – CBS – IT BELIEVES DETERMINATION BY BOARD TO DECLARE A PRO RATA DIVIDEND, CONTINGENT ON DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL, WAS NOT SUBJECT TO NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 4,685 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.00M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 362,208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ci Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 77,100 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 330 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 125 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,184 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% or 316,989 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 912,579 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. First Trust Lp stated it has 73,987 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. 1.96 million were accumulated by Tremblant Capital. Sei Investments owns 35,928 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

