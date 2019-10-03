Cbs New (CBS) Holding Held by Vanguard Group Inc; Holder Cypress Capital Group Raised Expedia Group (EXPE) Position

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 11,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 45,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 33,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 702,672 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 360,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 25.23M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 billion, up from 24.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 2.12 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: The NYPD says two officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS2; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 22/05/2018 – CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WILL BRING ALL ACCESS TO AUSTRALIA BY YEAR END; 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 26/04/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) The jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby

