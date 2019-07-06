Cbs New (CBS) Holder Verition Fund Management Upped Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 10,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,676 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 18,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.37 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 29/03/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID MOVING TOWARD DEAL IN SECOND QUARTER: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.34 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd accumulated 33,461 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Green Square Capital Ltd accumulated 61,460 shares or 4.03% of the stock. Vanguard Gp invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tarbox Family Office reported 2,319 shares stake. Texas Bank Tx reported 7,500 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Com has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,603 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 10,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Inv Mangement Inc reported 0.2% stake. Ancora Ltd Liability reported 218,686 shares stake. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated holds 2.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,636 shares. 581,812 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 5,534 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.03M shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,253 shares to 353,393 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,669 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 54,909 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 106,989 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.05% stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.23% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,600 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 125 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Telos Management reported 6,471 shares stake. Nomura Holdg stated it has 38,882 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 6,008 shares. Ariel Invests holds 0.7% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 120,332 shares in its portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8,562 shares to 6,845 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 23,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,286 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

