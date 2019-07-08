Cbs New (CBS) Holder Td Asset Management Decreased Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder At Bancorp Has Cut Stake by $774,266 as Market Value Rose

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 42,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 3.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,781 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, down from 236,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 611,074 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – Cuggino Says CBS and Viacom Might Be Better Off With Other Suitors (Video); 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Fires Fresh Volley in Legal Battle for Control of CBS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 11/04/2018 – CBS is expected to make another offer soon, but the new bid is expected to fall short on price, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 631,439 shares to 820,263 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 58,908 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 546,787 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ci Invests Inc holds 0.02% or 77,100 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 24,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 19,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New England Management has 0.33% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,150 shares. Asset Management One Co Limited stated it has 177,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 14,290 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Haverford Communications holds 7,375 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors has invested 1.72% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hudock Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 20 shares. The Illinois-based Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.44% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 70,654 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.30M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsr Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,938 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt invested in 70,285 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Cooke Bieler LP invested 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 4.16 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consolidated Inv Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 42,992 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt owns 28,743 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested in 179,445 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forbes J M & Co Llp has invested 2.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Manhattan reported 383,221 shares. Greenhaven Assocs holds 8.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.97M shares. 48,730 were accumulated by Monetary Mgmt Grp. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 576,377 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares to 10,870 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.09 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.