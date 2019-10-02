Cbs New (CBS) Holder Springowl Associates Decreased Its Position; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 1.31 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – Alabama News Network: This story coming up at 6pm on CBS 8!; 11/04/2018 – CBS is expected to make another offer soon, but the new bid is expected to fall short on price, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 15/05/2018 – CBS News: Feds: Texas airline workers used flights to distribute “meth”; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 261,418 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 8 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 125 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.1% or 303,003 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has 18,864 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 56,619 shares. Enterprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 145 shares. Brant Point Mgmt Llc invested in 0.35% or 73,151 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 61,290 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 306,032 shares. Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability owns 4.15 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.06% or 619,056 shares. 22,293 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Equity Research. Springowl Ltd stated it has 30,000 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.48 million for 7.23 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.05 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK).