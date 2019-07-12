Cbs New (CBS) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Stake by $1.00 Million; Provise Management Group Has Increased Stake in Citigroup (C) by $810,836 as Shares Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 667.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,498 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 3,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 1.98M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 16/05/2018 – Judge Says Shari Redstone Can’t Act on CBS Before Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 10.75M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup to add to investment-banking ranks, selectively – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.