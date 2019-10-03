Cbs New (CBS) Holder Raffles Associates LP Increased Position; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $9.97 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 144,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 12,472 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 156,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 12.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 3.44M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 18/05/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves and Shari Redstone are ‘two scorpions in a bottle’ who need each other; 25/05/2018 – CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Nickelodeon to launch SlimeFest Music Festival in the U.S; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Covington Capital holds 109,839 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 4,443 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 5,201 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, Oregon-based fund reported 3,933 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation invested in 0.68% or 344,029 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 3,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.59 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 4.19 million shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs has 1.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sageworth has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 31,870 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Two Sigma Limited Com has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 263 shares. Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.13% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). American Assets Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,200 shares. Springowl Associates Ltd Liability owns 30,000 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kentucky Retirement owns 16,391 shares. S Muoio Communication Lc has 23,000 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc accumulated 17,665 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 13,318 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 68 shares.