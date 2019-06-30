Cbs New (CBS) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Upped Stake by $3.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Value Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $38.25 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 81,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 838,094 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.84 million, up from 756,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 3.53 million shares traded or 59.87% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TELLS CBS NETWORK; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 19/03/2018 – California AG: ICYMI: CBS: California task force takes illegal guns off the street

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 330,097 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $475,741 activity. Trefler Leon sold 1,541 shares worth $81,673. 400 shares valued at $18,760 were sold by STILLWELL KENNETH on Wednesday, January 2.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares to 928,933 shares, valued at $225.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Llc accumulated 31 shares. 282,654 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Shannon River Fund reported 99,100 shares. First Trust LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,197 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 3.50M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 41,685 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 2,090 shares. Hong Kong-based Parametrica Ltd has invested 0.64% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,308 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 25,786 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 791,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Everence Cap Management has 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 618 were accumulated by Kings Point Mngmt. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 27,100 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Nomura stated it has 38,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Llp holds 12,303 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tanaka Inc stated it has 18,791 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 0.05% or 1.29 million shares. 2,814 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct stated it has 3.67M shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 49,642 shares. Bowen Hanes And has 11,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

