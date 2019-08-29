Cbs New (CBS) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Ford Motor Co (F) Valuation Declined While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Stake by $60.58 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.93 million, down from 19,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 11.96 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE TO SELL STAKE IN CERTAIN ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 18/04/2018 – Ford expands U.S. medical ride business built around its vans; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 11/05/2018 – FORD SHUT TRUCK PLANTS IN MICHIGAN, MISSOURI AND KENTUCKY THIS WEEK BECAUSE OF PARTS SHORTAGES CAUSED BY SUPPLIER FIRE; 22/03/2018 – INDIA’S MAHINDRA, U.S. CARMAKER FORD SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP MIDSIZE AND COMPACT SUV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 22,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 139,644 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 162,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 2.47M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – CBS New York: BREAKING: Shola Olatoye Stepping Down As NYCHA Chief, Sources Tell CBS2; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 20/05/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TOO SOON TO LOCK IN $200 BILLION FIGURE FOR CHINA PURCHASES – CBS; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 22/05/2018 – Response Mag: Moonves v. Redstone: CBS Board Suing NAI

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 144,482 shares to 221,880 shares, valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 56,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 103,671 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 2.97M shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.27% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Creative Planning has 20,391 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 8,993 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 208,004 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division accumulated 5,068 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation owns 264,392 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,150 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.25% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Daiwa Secs, Japan-based fund reported 20,960 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 3,362 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.02% or 48,512 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.09% or 2.20 million shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 1.89 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 21,783 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Duncker Streett Inc owns 1,400 shares. Texas-based American Natl Ins Communication Tx has invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Freestone Cap Holdg Lc invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Greenleaf holds 0% or 31,589 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,840 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 39,364 shares. 50,220 were reported by Wellington Shields Llc. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.58 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1,495 shares to 69,960 shares, valued at $4.88 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).