Cbs New (CBS) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Holding by $2.40 Million as Stock Declined; Btr Capital Management Holds Position in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 51,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 528,141 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, up from 477,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 77,570 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE COURT HEARING ON CBS SUIT OVER BOARD CONTROL UNDERWAY; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID; 07/05/2018 – Alabama News Network: This story coming up at 6pm on CBS 8!; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,816 shares to 107,430 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,630 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Capital Research Global has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brandes Inv Partners LP reported 18,312 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvey Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T Corp has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 162,259 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,174 shares. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Com reported 24,361 shares. 17,943 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Court Place Limited Liability Company has 15,220 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 64,931 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Lc invested in 7,404 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Lomas Management Limited Com has 4.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 356,649 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 22,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corporation has 270 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Baupost Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Ma has 3.41% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 8.54 million shares. Matrix Asset stated it has 211,770 shares. Sun Life invested in 590 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 391,469 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 16,124 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 131,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 10,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc has 1,585 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt invested 2.34% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 589,922 shares to 429,762 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,447 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stakes Are High For Fed’s Powell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.