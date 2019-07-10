Cbs New (CBS) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Shares Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Lifted Position by $6.59 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 392,161 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 86,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,462 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 436,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 18/05/2018 – 23 WIFR: BREAKING: CBS affiliate KHOU reports several dead in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 03/05/2018 – CBS’s Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 110,129 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 8,121 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 457 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 56,557 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 141,025 shares. Family Capital reported 500 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 863 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 22,136 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 200,000 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.31M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston International Limited Liability Corp reported 6,224 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 110,000 shares. Harvey Cap Management reported 121,358 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 208 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 106,310 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 4,946 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 157 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 11,584 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 600,315 shares. Cap Management New York reported 0.98% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 33,743 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,500 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,361 shares to 218,894 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).