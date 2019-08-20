Cbs New (CBS) Holder Kbc Group Nv Boosted Position; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $513,360 as Stock Price Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 418,929 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 220.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 155,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 225,421 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 70,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 2.23 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/03/2018 – California AG: ICYMI: CBS: California task force takes illegal guns off the street; 03/05/2018 – CBS: MAY SEE US INVEST MORE IN KIDS PROGRAMMING; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +24 PTS AFTER +23 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 146,602 shares to 234,893 shares, valued at $40.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Associates Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.16% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 37,359 shares. Account Management Ltd Liability Company invested 2.61% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 2,396 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 95,128 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 10,199 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp has invested 0.16% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). First Manhattan reported 2,888 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 25,900 shares. Cibc Corp invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.26 million shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.05% or 7.65 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 128,808 shares. 5,789 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd. Michigan-based Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 1.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). James Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 456,842 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Baupost Gp Ltd Com Ma reported 8.54M shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. City Holdg Co owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company owns 40,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 415,226 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 2,721 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 1,002 shares. Rech Global Invsts holds 11.36M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 19,515 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 7,431 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 174,029 shares to 70,532 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 407,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,461 shares, and cut its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).