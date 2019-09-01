Cbs New (CBS) Holder Hourglass Capital Has Boosted Stake by $2.47 Million; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stock Price Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10 million shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – Stormy Daniels Delivers CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ Its Biggest Audience in a Decade; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone re the CBS vote: “As National Amusements has repeatedly stated, it has no intention of forcing a merger that is not supported by both CBS and Viacom; 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 61,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 48,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88 million shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares to 268,337 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,744 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.94% or 171,577 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 1.34% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 45,708 shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies LP has 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 17,535 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 54,909 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,797 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 200,387 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,985 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.58% or 129,074 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 20,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.03% or 398,100 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 528,141 shares. Sei Invests Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Westwood Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Limited Com has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Great Lakes accumulated 0.04% or 97,189 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.67% or 472,700 shares. Gagnon Secs Lc has 12,564 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 35,510 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.53M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest stated it has 10,085 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 12,230 shares. Bbt Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 14,006 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Asset One Com Ltd has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 335,745 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 120,023 shares.