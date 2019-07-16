Cbs New (CBS) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Increased Position; As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed Stake

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 9,035 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 32,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,467 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 90,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 629,227 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 16,426 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

