Cbs New (CBS) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $63.01 Million; As Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Market Value Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Position by $953,109

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.73 million shares traded or 81.50% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 11/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a high school in Palmdale (near Los Angeles, California) for reports of an…

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 6,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.69 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $493.16 million for 8.14 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt invested in 20,669 shares. Fil has invested 0.16% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com holds 311,200 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.36% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Park Circle Co has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.13% or 334,507 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 28,647 shares. Burney Company invested in 0.11% or 36,676 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Covington Capital Management has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Private Capital Advisors reported 0.24% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 5,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 332,024 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 74 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 32,485 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viacom Slumps; CBS Deal Would Reportedly Value it Below Closing Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS, UnitedHealth And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 26 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 113,792 shares to 179,101 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astellas Pharma Inc (ALPMY) by 160,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Rwe Ag Sponsored Adr (RWEOY).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $597.68 million for 16.12 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.