Cbs New (CBS) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Cut Position; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.00 Million

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 4.11 million shares traded or 58.41% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ENTERTAINMENT REV. $2.72B, EST. $2.55B (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NAI’S VOTING INTEREST FROM APPROXIMATELY 79% TO APPROXIMATELY 20%

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset has 4.83M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 51.21 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearline Cap Lp holds 2.97% or 652,648 shares. Barclays Plc holds 3.64 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 204,711 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas Permanent School Fund has 395,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 92,702 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Company reported 12,350 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 50,716 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.05 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 51,139 shares. Beach Point Limited Partnership holds 1.71M shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 1.03M shares. Bessemer Gp holds 2,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp has 4,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 532,959 shares stake. Cap Inv Counsel invested in 4,953 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada invested in 1,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.02% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management LP has 0.32% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Manhattan Company has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 20,000 shares. E&G LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 13,028 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 208 shares. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 6,483 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 343,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 131,205 shares.