Cbs New (CBS) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 92.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 74,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,789 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 79,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 3.49M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – also NAI’s crt filing confirms @FoxBusiness reporting on @CBS looking to dismantle CBSboard: CBS’s latest actions “have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights.”; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 23/05/2018 – Michael Schneider: Exclusive: @TheNormanLear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 28,494 shares to 56,657 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 68,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Act Ii Mgmt LP stated it has 110,000 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.05% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Capital invested in 2.69% or 18,791 shares. Nomura Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 38,882 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,837 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 1,115 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 2,180 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kings Point Mngmt reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Carroll Assocs invested in 0% or 285 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 2,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 1,551 shares. Moreover, Addenda Capital has 0.1% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc reported 54,386 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

