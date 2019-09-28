Cbs New (CBS) Holder Baupost Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $71.44 Million; Putnam Investments Upped Chevron (CVX) Position

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00 million, up from 8.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn’t Strip Redstones of Control; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 11/04/2018 – CBS is expected to make another offer soon, but the new bid is expected to fall short on price, sources say

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 70,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.78 million, up from 980,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept has invested 2.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 30,341 were reported by Capital Intl Ca. Hengehold Capital Lc reported 26,240 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 278,243 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Cape Ann Commercial Bank invested in 1.74% or 12,096 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 961 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 16,273 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Management Lc accumulated 51,044 shares or 0.18% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 4.49M shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd reported 0.92% stake. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3,278 shares stake. Cutter & Communication Brokerage Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Naples Glob Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,052 shares. Farmers Trust holds 0.43% or 12,107 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp by 2,816 shares to 92,723 shares, valued at $101.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 51,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00M shares to 9.26 million shares, valued at $321.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.68M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

