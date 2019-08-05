Cbs New (CBS) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.69 Million; Woodstock Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.74 million shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 17/05/2018 – CBS REMAINS COMMITTED TO PROTECTING HOLDERS’ BEST INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 12/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports `CBS Sports’; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Finance Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). M Hldgs Secs Incorporated owns 18,926 shares. Tanaka Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 9,576 shares in its portfolio. 45.46M are held by Vanguard Gp. Bridges Invest Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,280 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.24% or 20,280 shares. Stephens Inv Gp has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Avalon Advsrs Limited invested 0.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Franklin holds 2.21 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,220 shares. Wafra reported 47,215 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares to 202,295 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 46,551 shares to 41,229 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Inc by 118,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,254 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

