Cbs New (Call) (CBS) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Stake by $82.26 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $397,670

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 134,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84M shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – The battle for CBS is old-time entertainment; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,417 are held by M&R Management. Reilly holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 196 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 231,866 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 40 shares. 2,342 were accumulated by First Long Island Ltd. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc holds 1.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 325,191 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc holds 90,618 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 33,545 are held by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has 0.2% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 148,900 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Co holds 92 shares. Franklin Inc has 0.29% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2.94 million shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 3,132 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.58% stake.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 9,570 shares to 86,529 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

