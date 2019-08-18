Cbs New (Call) (CBS) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lifted Position; Westwood Global Investments Position in Ternium (TX) Raised by $3.56 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS) by 173.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 3.74M shares traded or 43.22% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 08/03/2018 – CBS May Need New Slogan as NBC Grabs First Lead Since `Friends’; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 606,810 shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Old National Financial Bank In holds 12,012 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 0.04% or 65,990 shares. Becker reported 1.04% stake. Moreover, Brookmont Cap Mgmt has 1.34% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 45,708 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 470 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 25,450 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 4,440 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc stated it has 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jennison Associate Limited Com holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 21,590 shares. Inc Ca invested in 5,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James holds 208,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.42% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 844,100 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $237.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 205,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.