CBS Corporation (CBS-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 46 0.00 333.04M 8.01 6.43 Reading International Inc. 22 0.00 16.68M 0.40 62.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CBS Corporation and Reading International Inc. Reading International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CBS Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. CBS Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Reading International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 727,161,572.05% 0% 0% Reading International Inc. 74,232,309.75% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBS Corporation and Reading International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.25%. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.32% of Reading International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.96% 1.86% 0.53% 3.75% -10.33% 17.4% Reading International Inc. -4.58% -9.78% -15.93% 30.58% 90.26% -9.81%

For the past year CBS Corporation has 17.4% stronger performance while Reading International Inc. has -9.81% weaker performance.

Summary

CBS Corporation beats Reading International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.