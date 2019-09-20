CBS Corporation (CBS) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Comparing side by side

Both CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) are each other’s competitor in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 48 1.04 N/A 7.89 6.53 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights CBS Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CBS Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CBS Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CBS Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.08% for CBS Corporation with average target price of $61.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of CBS Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.7% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of CBS Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91%

For the past year CBS Corporation had bullish trend while Liquid Media Group Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CBS Corporation beats Liquid Media Group Ltd.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.