CBS Corporation (CBS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CBS Corporation has 80.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of CBS Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CBS Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.50% 13.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CBS Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation N/A 49 6.53 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

CBS Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio CBS Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CBS Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

$61.5 is the average target price of CBS Corporation, with a potential upside of 48.51%. As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. With higher probable upside potential for CBS Corporation’s peers, analysts think CBS Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CBS Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year CBS Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

CBS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CBS Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. CBS Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBS Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

CBS Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. In other hand, CBS Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CBS Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CBS Corporation’s rivals beat CBS Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.