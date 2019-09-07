CBS Corporation (CBS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Comparison side by side

Both CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 49 1.05 N/A 7.89 6.53 Comcast Corporation 42 2.03 N/A 2.65 16.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CBS Corporation and Comcast Corporation. Comcast Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CBS Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. CBS Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Comcast Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9% Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.2% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

CBS Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. From a competition point of view, Comcast Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CBS Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Comcast Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. CBS Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comcast Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CBS Corporation and Comcast Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Comcast Corporation 0 1 8 2.89

The average target price of CBS Corporation is $61.5, with potential upside of 40.96%. Comcast Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $48.89 average target price and a 5.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CBS Corporation looks more robust than Comcast Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of CBS Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.3% of Comcast Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are CBS Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Comcast Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82% Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78%

For the past year CBS Corporation was less bullish than Comcast Corporation.

Summary

CBS Corporation beats Comcast Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.