Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Lowered Position; Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined While Skba Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 108,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 91,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 5.55M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 11,101 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 3.79M shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +24 PTS AFTER +23 PTS IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS

