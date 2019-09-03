Cbs Cl B New (CBS) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Stake in Rpm Intl Com (RPM) by $984,260 as Valuation Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B New (CBS) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 53,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 59,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 2.21M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone re the CBS vote: “As National Amusements has repeatedly stated, it has no intention of forcing a merger that is not supported by both CBS and Viacom

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 184,191 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes holds 11,660 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co owns 109,804 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The California-based Lateef Mgmt LP has invested 2.58% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dnb Asset As reported 35,564 shares. 20,391 were reported by Creative Planning. American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability has 12,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Jane Street Lc has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 51,434 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,058 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 13,318 shares. Axa reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kings Point Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35,321 shares to 70,717 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (NYSE:CNI) by 9,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $500.23M for 7.62 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Viacom Slumps; CBS Deal Would Reportedly Value it Below Closing Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: The Merger That Cried Wolf – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Top executives fare well financially in CBS-Viacom merger – L.A. Biz” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hound Partners Lc owns 3.45M shares or 8.61% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 5,951 shares. Comm State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Nomura Holdings reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.15% or 27,000 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 10,654 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 229,800 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 15,803 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Mgmt Lc reported 9,600 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 38,288 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Capital Mgmt Associates has invested 1.32% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 54,201 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co owns 59,473 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.44% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Remote Patient Monitoring Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis by 2022. – GuruFocus.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.