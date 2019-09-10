Cbs Cl B N/V (CBS) Holder Capital International Investors Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Increased by Westwood Management Corp

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $496.69. About 528,718 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (CBS) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.06M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 6.87 million shares traded or 111.82% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 04/05/2018 – 3 Women Sue Charlie Rose and CBS, Alleging Harassment; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1.34M shares. 2,640 were reported by Chase Invest Counsel. Bluestein R H And Company holds 0.91% or 29,110 shares. Trillium Asset accumulated 0.01% or 485 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Adage Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 183,631 shares. 3,174 are owned by Next Century Growth Investors Llc. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 0.01% or 45 shares. Eastern Natl Bank owns 1,055 shares. Etrade Capital accumulated 2,639 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc has 3.34% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,343 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Company. Marsico Capital Ltd holds 2.79% or 135,639 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 350 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,452 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 250,598 shares. First Manhattan Comm owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 20,000 shares. Nordea Mngmt invested in 106,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 39,288 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 1.18% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 122,467 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 676,227 shares. Philadelphia holds 1.56% or 371,733 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,593 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt accumulated 45,708 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.68% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 32,000 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp reported 225,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Numerixs Invest reported 8,616 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $486.06 million for 8.23 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.