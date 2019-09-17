Cbs Cl B (CBS) Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined, Holder Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $288.12. About 536,135 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 298,578 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 229,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47 million shares traded or 55.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors Target Bylaw Changes Sought by Redstones (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,544 shares to 394,201 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 86,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,949 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,156 shares to 145,554 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 85,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 14.04 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

