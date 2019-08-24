CBS (CBS) to pay $0.18 on Oct 1, 2019; Shorts at Yogaworks (YOGA) Lowered By 0.74%

CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:CBS) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. CBS Corp’s current price of $41.41 translates into 0.43% yield. CBS Corp’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 16/05/2018 – REDSTONE FAMILY SAYS CBS BOARD FILED FLAWED SUIT OVER MERGER; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS: CHANGES AIM AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION VOTE

Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) had a decrease of 0.74% in short interest. YOGA’s SI was 187,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.74% from 189,300 shares previously. With 98,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA)’s short sellers to cover YOGA’s short positions. The SI to Yogaworks Inc’s float is 4.62%. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1431. About 5,846 shares traded. YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGA) has declined 90.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.55% the S&P500. Some Historical YOGA News: 14/05/2018 – YOGAWORKS INC YOGA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $57.5 MLN TO $59.5 MLN; 03/04/2018 – YOGAWORKS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 02/05/2018 – YogaWorks Expands Its Presence in Boston With Acquisition of Three Studios; 29/05/2018 – YogaWorks Continues Rapid Expansion With Purchase of Two Studios in Boston; 02/04/2018 YOGAWORKS INC YOGA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $57 MLN TO $59 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Counsel owns 4,953 shares. 73,151 were accumulated by Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ally Financial Inc reported 0.33% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Intll invested in 3.77 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 158 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 26,115 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,200 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De accumulated 14,519 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt L P has invested 0.32% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 415,226 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.34 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.09 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $41.41 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 9 report.

