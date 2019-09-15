Cbs (CBS) Shareholder Focused Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.55 Million; Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Stock Value Declined While Royal London Asset Management LTD Increased Stake by $8.99 Million

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 212.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 116,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 171,638 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37 million, up from 54,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 1.17M shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.88M, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 13/03/2018 – Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for National Amusements in CBS dispute; 22/03/2018 – CAITLIN CONANT NAMED POLITICAL DIRECTOR OF CBS NEWS; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes lnterviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 09/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH MANUF OUTPUT -0.1 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.9 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.04 million for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor stated it has 12,956 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 618 are owned by Kings Point Mngmt. 447,188 are held by State Teachers Retirement System. First Personal Financial holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 104,285 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 11,712 shares. 366,872 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. 7,540 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Ltd. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,295 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Co Ma stated it has 10.00 million shares or 4.52% of all its holdings. Alphaone Inv Lc has invested 1.94% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 7,833 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 12,200 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 6,461 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 114,800 shares to 936,700 shares, valued at $121.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

