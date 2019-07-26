Cbs (CBS) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 349,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,650 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 509,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.25 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual-share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS and Shari Redstone Plan to Fight for a Long, Long Time: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 15.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,279 shares to 56,776 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 98,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp..

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.23 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares to 29,860 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS).

