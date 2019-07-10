Cbs (CBS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Lcnb (LCNB) Position

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted 11-3 to Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Stake; 20/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a nuclear energy program grabbed headlines last week after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told CBS News that if Iran were to build a nuclear bomb, so would Saudi Arabia; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 15/05/2018 – #breakingnews: CBS likely takeover play as Moonves eyes war with Shari Redstone; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 04/05/2018 – 3 Women Sue Charlie Rose and CBS, Alleging Harassment

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lcnb Corp (LCNB) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 70,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 140,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lcnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 16,254 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 8.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold LCNB shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.56 million shares or 6.66% more from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Llc has 3,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 9,100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 20,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 231 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 71,307 shares. Century Companies Inc invested in 0% or 10,641 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 99,442 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,493 are held by Legal & General Gru Public Limited. 12,890 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Finemark Bancshares & Tru accumulated 11,953 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 46,901 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,936 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,696 shares in its portfolio. American Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0.17% or 109,285 shares in its portfolio. 35,243 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,475 activity.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 47.41 million shares to 132.06M shares, valued at $146.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Services has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 396 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,303 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 275,751 shares. 27,149 are held by First Republic Inv. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,675 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Philadelphia Tru stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hennessy holds 0.12% or 52,300 shares. Prelude Ltd has 8,562 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,871 shares. Savant Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,327 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.31 million for 11.08 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

